BMW 4 SERIES 420i xDrive Sport 5dr Auto [Business Media]

£26,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i xDrive Sport 5dr Auto [Business Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7685 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Glacier Silver metallic

Accessories

Sport automatic transmission,19'' light alloy wheels Star spoke style,Sport Leather Steering Wheel - black,Black mirror caps,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Black,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless charging,WiFi hotspot preparation,Exterior trim - High-gloss Shadowline,Headlining - Anthracite,Interior comfort package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320623
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7685 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom

