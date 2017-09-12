BMW 4 SERIES 420i xDrive Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i xDrive Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 14378 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: White
12 months BMW approved used car warranty, 19" alloys, Reversing camera, Satellite navigation, Heated leather seats, Service inclusive package, Bluetooth audio streaming, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Run flat indicator, Outside temperature display, On board computer, Oil temperature gauge, Lights on warning, Front/rear Parking distance control, Door/boot open warning, Cruise control with brake function, Check control system, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, High gloss black finish B pillar, Heated windscreen washer jets, Heat insulating tinted glass, Headlight washers, Front fog lights, Follow me home headlights, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Daytime running lights, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Auto dimming rear view mirror, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Rear centre armrest, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Integrated rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front head restraints, Front cupholders x 2, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Dual zone climate control, Anthracite Velour floor mats, 4 grab handles, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Tyre pressure monitor, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS/EBD, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Drive Performance Control, Run flat tyres
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB,
United Kingdom
