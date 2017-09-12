BMW 4 SERIES 420i xDrive Sport 2dr

Accessories

12 months BMW approved used car warranty, 19" alloys, Reversing camera, Satellite navigation, Heated leather seats, Service inclusive package, Bluetooth audio streaming, Extended lights package - 4 Series, Stop/start button, Service interval indicator, Run flat indicator, Outside temperature display, On board computer, Oil temperature gauge, Lights on warning, Front/rear Parking distance control, Door/boot open warning, Cruise control with brake function, Check control system, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, BMW teleservices, BMW emergency call, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, High gloss black finish B pillar, Heated windscreen washer jets, Heat insulating tinted glass, Headlight washers, Front fog lights, Follow me home headlights, Electric front windows/one touch facility, Daytime running lights, Chrome kidney grille with black vertical slats, Chrome exhaust tailpipe, Auto dimming rear view mirror, 2 speed adjustable intermittent wipers with wash/wipe function, Toolkit located in luggage compartment, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Storage compartment in rear centre console, Rear centre armrest, Reach + rake adjustable steering column, Leather gearknob, Lashing eyelets in boot, ISOFIX child seat preparation+airbag deactivation, Integrated rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Glovebox with lid, Front/rear armrests within door panels, Front sports seats with electric side bolster adjustment, Front head restraints, Front cupholders x 2, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Folding storage compartment with glasses holder + coin tray, Dual zone climate control, Anthracite Velour floor mats, 4 grab handles, 12V sockets in front centre console and passenger footwell, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Tyre pressure monitor, ITS head airbags for front/rear, Hill start assist, Front side airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioner, Front seatbelt force limiters, Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Dynamic brake control, DSC+, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Driver seatbelt warning indicator, Crash Sensor - activates hazard/interior lighting + unlocks doors, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS/EBD, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Remote central locking, Electronic immobiliser, Drive away door locking, Drive Performance Control, Run flat tyres