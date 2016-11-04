loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420i xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Delivery mileage, Satellite navigation, Climate control, Automatic, Front/rear Parking distance control, 4x4, Heated front seats, Windscreen with grey shadeband, Bluetooth audio streaming, 3 spoke leather M multifunction sports steering wheel, Drive Performance Control, Remote control Thatcham category 1 alarm, Electric pack, BMW teleservices, BMW Online services, BMW emergency call, Stop/start button, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Rain sensor including auto headlights activation, Lashing eyelets in boot, Leather gearknob, Media pack - Professional - 4 Series, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS/EBD, Tyre pressure monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415962
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,995

Harry Fairbairn BMW (Inverness)
IV11UA
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!