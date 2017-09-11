BMW 4 SERIES 420i xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7559 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White
Sport automatic transmission,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Black,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless charging,WiFi hotspot preparation,Interior comfort package
Sytner Sunningdale BMW
SL50EX, Berkshire
United Kingdom
