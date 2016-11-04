BMW 4 SERIES 420i Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 22844 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: GREY
Cruise control with brake function, Front/rear Parking distance control, BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,BMW is good at scoring points victories, with excellent driving dynamics, a strong range, well laid-out cabin and class-best infotainment. Ours is a fantastic example and great all-rounder
County Motor Works
Chelmsford, CM26PN, Essex
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016