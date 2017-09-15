BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30368 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic Mineral Grey, Over 4,200 worth of factory fitted options on this car!, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 22,495
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
