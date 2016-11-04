BMW 4 SERIES 420I M SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420I M SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7850 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights Bodykit USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Kentish Town BMW
London, NW53EX, London
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016