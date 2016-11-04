loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 12729 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Alpine White

Satellite Navigation, Leather Trim, 18" Alloys, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Heated Front Seats, Sport Seats, Headlamp Wash, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"

  • Ad ID
    402707
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12729 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£22,051

Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND
United Kingdom

