BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 12729 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Alpine White
Satellite Navigation, Leather Trim, 18" Alloys, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Heated Front Seats, Sport Seats, Headlamp Wash, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Lights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, ''We Can Guarantee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016