BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9671 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Carbon Black Metallic
19'' M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels,Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Sun protection glass
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
