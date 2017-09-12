loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]

£23,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 9671 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Carbon Black Metallic

Accessories

19'' M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels,Brushed Aluminium interior trim,Sun protection glass

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322862
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9671 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

