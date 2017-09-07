BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Mineral Grey
M Sport Pack, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Satellite Navigation, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, M Sport Suspension, Loudspeaker System - BMW Business, Cruise Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning, Park Distance Control, Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Sun Protection Glass, 19" Alloys, ''We Can Guarentee The Future Value Of This Car"
Stratstone BMW Tyneside
NE289ND,
United Kingdom
