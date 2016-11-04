BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23933 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Mineral Grey
Navigation System Professional, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Sport Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Headlamp Wash, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking
Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016