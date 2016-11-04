loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23933 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Mineral Grey

Navigation System Professional, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, M Sport Pack, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Front Seats, Sport Seats, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Headlamp Wash, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M Sport Suspension, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, Airbags, Electric Windows, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    402681
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23933 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
£22,641

Stratstone BMW Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31LG, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

