BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35588 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Paddle Shift l DAB Radio Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift,Push Button Boot,Start/Stop Button

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409005
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35588 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
