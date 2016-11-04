loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLA

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 2dr [Professional Media] - HEATED LEATHER - BLACK PANEL DISPLA Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 44999 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Black

This Black 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, BMW Loudspeaker System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Bluetooth, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, USB Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Folding Mirrors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Music Collection, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB, DVD Player, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Voice Control, Driving Aids. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 36

  • Ad ID
    411229
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    44999 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
