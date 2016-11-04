loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 2dr Auto Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10479 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: GREY

2015 BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 2dr Auto Sports with 10479miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413865
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10479 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£24,989

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

