BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£26,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10636 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

M Sport Plus Package,Advanced Parking Package,19'' M Double Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels,Sport Automatic Transmission,BMW Individual Piano Black Interior Trim,Folding Exterior Mirrors With Anti Dazzle,Electric Front Seats With Driver Memory,High Beam Assistant,Adaptive Headlights

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325905
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10636 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Coventry BMW
Coventry, CV58NA, West Midlands
United Kingdom

