BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

£21,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media] Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Driver & Front Passenger Lumbar support,Extended storage,Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'',Media package - Professional

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325900
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Birmingham BMW
Birmingham, B13QJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

