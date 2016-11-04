BMW 4 SERIES 420i M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420i M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38094 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLUE
Front/rear Parking distance control, BMW emergency call, BMW teleservices, Brake pad wear indicator warning light, Check control system, Door/boot open warning, Lights on warning, Oil temperature gauge, On board computer, Outside temperature display, Run flat indicator, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary point for auxiliary devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, DAB Digital radio, Extended lights package - 4 Series,The BMW 4 Series is a great choice for keen drivers who are after a stylish executive coupe. Our M Sport trim has a racier look, different driving modes and styling tweaks inside and out.
Bolton Motor Park
Bolton, BL32RY, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016