BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 13508 Engine Size: Ext Color: Black Sapphire metallic paint
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bootlid operation. powered. 5 seats, Nationwide delivery
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016