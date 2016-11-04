loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 13508 Engine Size: Ext Color: Black Sapphire metallic paint

Accessories

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bootlid operation. powered. 5 seats, Nationwide delivery

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416014
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    13508 mi
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£28,990

Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!