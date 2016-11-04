BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38574 Engine Size: Ext Color: Alpine White
Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive Headlights, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior tri
Listers BMW Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016