BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22983 Engine Size: Ext Color: Blue

Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Automatic Gearbox, Reversing Assist camera, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, Nationwide delivery available, 20,990

  • Ad ID
    410240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22983 mi
  • Doors
    2
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

