BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto Coupe

£21,500
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto Coupe Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19492 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

2014 BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto Coupe with 19492miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    322854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19492 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD,
United Kingdom

