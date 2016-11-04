loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19420 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Accessories

Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Automatic Air Conditioning, Xenon Headlamps, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Extended Interior Light Package

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19420 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,401

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!