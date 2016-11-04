BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 19420 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Estoril Blue
Business Navigation System, Black Dakota Leather, 18" Alloys, Automatic Air Conditioning, Xenon Headlamps, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Heated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, DAB Digital Radio, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, M-Steering Wheel, 12v Auxiliary Power Socket, Extended Interior Light Package
Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016