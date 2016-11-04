loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25782 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Black Sapphire 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, USB Audio, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustrati

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414827
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25782 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,740

Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!