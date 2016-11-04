BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25782 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Black
This Black Sapphire 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, USB Audio, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows, Upgraded Wheels. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustrati
Imperial Car Supermarkets Swanwick
Southampton, SO317FL, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016