BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC C Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35373 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White
This Alpine White 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Bluetooth, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, USB Audio, Auto Headlights, Keyless Start, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, DAB, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustrat
Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom
