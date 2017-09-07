loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

£22,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23705 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Accessories

Media package - Professional,19'' M Double-spoke style alloys wheels,M Sport Plus package,Reversing Assist camera,Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite,DAB Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313052
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23705 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Sytner Haverfordwest BMW
SA624PD,
United Kingdom

