BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23705 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire
Media package - Professional,19'' M Double-spoke style alloys wheels,M Sport Plus package,Reversing Assist camera,Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite,DAB Radio,Bluetooth Telephone Preparation
Sytner Haverfordwest BMW
SA624PD,
United Kingdom
