BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - HEATED LEATHER - PADDLE SHIFT - BLACK PANEL Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17431 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue

This Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, 18 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, USB Audio, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Start, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification,

  • Ad ID
    408322
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17431 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£20,450

Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

