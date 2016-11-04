loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC COLLECTION - DVD

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto - BLACK PANEL DISPLAY - MUSIC COLLECTION - DVD Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55595 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

This Blue 4 Series Features BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Music Collection, DVD Player, Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, 18 inch alloys, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Keyless Start, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, USB Audio, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, LED Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, Rear Privacy Glass, DAB, Start/Stop, Electric Windows. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specification, HPI report plus multiple images & 360 degree spin.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415967
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55595 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£17,642

Imperial Car Supermarkets Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO29RN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!