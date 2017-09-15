loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d Sport Coupe Auto

£30,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE

Metallic Mineral White, This car has over 5500 worth of factory fitted options fitted!, Upgrades - Sport automatic transmission, 19'' light alloy wheels Star spoke style, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Electric Glass Sunroof, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, Media package - Professional Plus, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, Sport package. 4 seats, 30,995

  • Ad ID
    327171
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    99 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

