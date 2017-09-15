BMW 4 SERIES 420d Sport Convertible

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d Sport Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 7641 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE
Metallic Imperial Blue Xirallic, Balance of BMW 5 years/50,000 miles service plan, Upgrades - Reversing Assist camera, Exterior trim - Satin aluminium, Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Media package - Professional, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 18 inch Double-spoke 397 alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, Sport package. 4 seats, 26,987
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
