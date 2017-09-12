loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420D SPORT Auto

Compare this car
£20,875
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D SPORT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11360 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Liquid Blue Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Pollen Filter Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323856
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11360 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Worthing BMW
Rustington, BN163FH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed