BMW 4 SERIES 420D SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D SPORT Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32550 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: White
Leather Upholstery Anti Lock Brakes Curtain Airbags Driver Airbag ISOFIX Passenger Airbag Electronic Brake Assistance EBA Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Traction Control Alarm Front Electric Windows Adaptive Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Electric Seat Adjustment Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rear Parking Sensor Headlight Cleaning System Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Front Fog Lights Auto On Headlights USB and AUX Height Adjustable Drivers Seat Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Stansted BMW
CM232BT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016