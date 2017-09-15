BMW 4 SERIES 420d Sport 5dr

Accessories

1 Owner From New With BMW Dealer Service History (21,37,56,58k Miles) - The Broad Stance Of An Athlete With The Elegance Of A Coupe - 6.5 Inch Multifunction Display Screen With BMW Professional Media GPS Satellite Navigation System, Radio And Bluetooth Wireless Smartphone Connectivity With USB Audio Interface And Bluetooth Audio Streaming, DAB Digital Radio For A Myriad Of Stations To Suit Your Mood, Cruise Control With Brake Function, Luxurious Full Dakota Sports Contoured Leather Upholstery With Seat Heating For Driver And Front Passenger, Xenon Headlights, Led Taillights, Front And Rear Radar-Type Parking Sensors To Aid Scratch Free Parking, Rain Sensor With Automatic Headlight Activation For Superior Vision In Harsh Conditions, Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, 18 Inch Light Double Spoke Style Alloy Wheels, Automatic With Two-Zone Control Air-Conditioning, Switchable BMW Classic Orange/Cold White Led Ambient Lighting, Drive Performance Control (Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport And Sport+ Modes) For Increased Drivability And Comfort, Sun Visors With Illuminated Vanity Mirrors And Ticket Pocket, Sport Instrument Cluster With Red Highlight, Three Spoke Sport Multi-Function Leather Steering Wheel With Red Stitching