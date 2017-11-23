BMW 4 SERIES 420D SPORT 2015 Manual Diesel Grey

car description

BMW 4 Series 2.0 420d Sport 2dr, GBP 5000 Option ProNav 19"Alloys, 2015 (15 reg), Convertible, 17,200 miles, Manual, 1995cc, Diesel, Fantastic Specification and Colour Combination, BMW Service Pack until 03/2020., Upgrades - Media Package - BMW Professional, Alloy Wheels - 19in Double-Spoke Style 401, Air Collar, Enhaced Bluetoot Tel. Prep./USB/Voice Control, Mirror Caps, Black High-Gloss, Brushed Aluminium Trim, Interior Comfort Package, Convertible Comfort Package, Metallic Paintwork, Exterior Mirrors - Folding/Auto Dimming, Comfort Access with Smart-Opener, Armrest Front, Sliding, Steering Wheel Heating, Red Full leather interior, Standard Features - Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Auto Start-Stop, Cruise Control with Brake Function, DAB Tuner, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two-Zone Control, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Rain Sensor, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Upholstery - Dakota Leather, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, On-Board Computer (OBC), Seat Adjustment - Front, Electric with Driver Memory, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing, Hill - Start Assistant, Floor Mats in Velour. 4 seats, Metallic Mineral Grey, Serviced By Sytner BMW 05/2017 @ 10,048 Mile (Services Free on Change Until March 2020. Complete with Full Original Book Pack and Both Remote Keys. HPI Clear and Ready to Drive Away. No Pets and Non Smoker, Please be aware that the specification of the vehicle above can sometimes differ as a result of the use of third party data., Opening Times, 9-6pm Monday to Friday , 9-4pm Saturday , Closed Sundays, Other times available by prior appointment., Finance Arranged Fully FCA Authorised, GBP 22,990 p/x welcome