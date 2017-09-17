BMW 4 SERIES 420D SE Manual

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D SE Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 51447 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: GREY
1 Owner, 2 Keys, Full Service History , Leather Upholstery, DAB Radio, Satellite navigation system, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Auto On Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Stop Start, USB and AUX, VAT QUALIFYING, Part Exchange Welcome
CVM Car Showroom
Fareham, PO155SJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
