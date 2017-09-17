loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420D SE Manual

Compare this car
£16,250
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D SE Manual Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 51447 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

1 Owner, 2 Keys, Full Service History , Leather Upholstery, DAB Radio, Satellite navigation system, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Front Parking Sensor, Rear Parking Sensor, Auto On Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Stop Start, USB and AUX, VAT QUALIFYING, Part Exchange Welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329983
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    51447 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

CVM Car Showroom
Fareham, PO155SJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed