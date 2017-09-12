BMW 4 SERIES 420d SE

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d SE Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 41704 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK
Leather Seats, Reverse Parking Aid, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Headlight Washers, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seat, Immobiliser, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio/CD, Remote Central Locking, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer
Motor Depot Scunthorpe
DN158XF,
United Kingdom
