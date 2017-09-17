BMW 4 SERIES 420d SE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d SE 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 49950 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Alpine White
17'' light alloy wheels,Xenon Headlights,Sport seats. front,Park Distance Control,Headlight wash,Bluetooth hands-free,DAB digital radio,Front Seat Heating
Sytner Tamworth BMW
Tamworth, B783HG, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
