BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Gran Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 99 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Metallic Citrine Black, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Reversing Assist camera, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Extended storage, Driving Assistant, Surround-view, Apple CarPlay preparation, Online Entertainment, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Interior comfort package, Innovation package, M Sport Plus package, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bootlid operation. powered, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio. 5 seats, 37,238
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
