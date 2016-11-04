loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17579 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Glacier Silver, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, 21,850

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17579 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,850

Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!