BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17579 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Glacier Silver, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Bootlid operation. powered, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, 21,850
Rybrook BMW Warwick
Warwick, CV346SP, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016