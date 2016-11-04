loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Accessories

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Reversing Assist camera, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Electric Glass Sunroof, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, Available immediately, 2 mins J24 M5, Part Exchange welcome, UK delivery available, 32,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402639
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    101 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£32,990

Westerly Bridgwater BMW
Bridgwater, TA66DD, Somerset
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!