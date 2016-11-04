BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 101 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Reversing Assist camera, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Electric Glass Sunroof, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, Available immediately, 2 mins J24 M5, Part Exchange welcome, UK delivery available, 32,990
Westerly Bridgwater BMW
Bridgwater, TA66DD, Somerset
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016