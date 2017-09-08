loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

Compare this car
£30,295
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1977 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314769
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1977 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Borehamwood BMW
Borehamwood, WD62BT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed