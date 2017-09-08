BMW 4 SERIES 420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1977 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: Alpine White
Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Heated Front Seats Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit Steering Column - Adjustable Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Solid Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings
Borehamwood BMW
Borehamwood, WD62BT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...