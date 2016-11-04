loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 17720 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Sun protection glass, Split-folding rear seats, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Estoril Blue interior trim finisher, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 22,495

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17720 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£22,495

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU
United Kingdom

