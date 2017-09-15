BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Over 6,700 worth of factory fitted options on this car, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended storage, Apple CarPlay preparation, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 33,495
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
