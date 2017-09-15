loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Coupe Auto

Compare this car
£33,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Over 6,700 worth of factory fitted options on this car, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended storage, Apple CarPlay preparation, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 33,495

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327177
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Email Dealer >>

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed