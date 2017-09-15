loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Coupe Auto

£30,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN

Metallic Estoril Blue, Over 3,200 worth of factory fitted options on this car!, Upgrades - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, M Sport suspension deletion, Carbon Aluminium interior trim with Pear, Digital Cockpit, Black with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 30,995

  • Ad ID
    327175
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

