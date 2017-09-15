BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15884 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: WHITE
Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Reversing Assist camera, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, Park Assist, Park Distance Control front and rear, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Advanced Parking package, M Sport Plus package, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 30,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
