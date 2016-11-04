loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Convertible

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 20777 Engine Size: Ext Color: Red

Melbourne Red metallic, Upgrades - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Steering wheel heating, Comfort Access, Wind deflector, Brushed Aluminium Trim, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, Media package - Professional, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exteri

  • Ad ID
    404199
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    20777 mi
  • Doors
    2
£24,488

Listers BMW Kings Lynn
PE304NA, Norfolk
United Kingdom

