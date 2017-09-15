BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Convertible Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Steering wheel heating, Model designation deletion, Wind deflector, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, High-beam Assistant, Headlight wash, Apple CarPlay preparation, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Black with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 38,212
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...