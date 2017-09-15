BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Convertible Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 99 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: UNKNOWN
Metallic Snapper Rocks Blue, Upgrades - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, M Sport suspension deletion, Wind deflector, Carbon Aluminium interior trim with Pear, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Digital Cockpit, Ivory White Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, 36,948
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...