BMW 4 SERIES 420d M Sport Convertible Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 4 SERIES Trim: 420d M Sport Convertible Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15 Engine Size: 1995 Ext Color: BLUE

Metallic Estoril Blue, M SPORT PLUS, REVERSE CAMERA, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Exterior parts in body colour, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Convertible Comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Ivory White Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, BMW Approved unlimited mileage warranty 12 months MOT cover 12 months roadside assistance., 38,990

  • Ad ID
    406782
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
  • Engine Model
    1995
£38,990

Westerly Dorchester BMW
Dorchester, DT11PR, Dorset
United Kingdom

