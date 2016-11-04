BMW 4 SERIES 420D M SPORT AUTOMATIC COUPE DIESEL

Accessories

1 Owner from new, BMW Service history, Navigation System - BMW Business, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Auto Start-Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front and Rear, DAB, 3 months warranty, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, 1 Owner from new, BMW Service history, Navigation System - BMW Business, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Auto Start-Stop, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front and Rear, DAB Tuner, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, 18in Light Alloy M Star-Spoke Style 400M with Mixed Tyres, Electric Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and 3.5mm Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, On-Board Computer (OBC), Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, Hill - Start Assistant, Tyre Pressure Monitoring. 4 seats, Silver with black leather interior, 4 Front car sales ltd is a privately owned business and has been operating since 1983. All cars for sale with us are HPI clear and VOSA mileage checked. We always have over 100 BMWs and AUDIs in stock and all cars are ready to drive away today. We can arrange competitive finance and 5 day drive away cover (subject to terms and conditions). Extended warranties and GAP/RTI protection is available up to 3 years. For more pictures and a video of this car please visit our website at www.4frontcarsales.co.uk or call us on 020 88511234. We are open 7 days a week including bank holidays and can be reached after hours on 07523528900. You can reserve this car with a 250.00 refundable deposit, 18,990 p/x welcome