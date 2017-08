BMW 4 SERIES 420D M SPORT AUTO LCI NEW FACELIFT UNRECORDED NOT DAMAGED SALVAGE 2017

car description

2017 17 BMW 420D M SPORT AUTO LCI NEW FACELIFT - 2 DOOR COUPE

HAD LOW LEVEL WATER INSIDE THE CAR, RUNS AND DRIVES ABSOLUTELY FINE THE ONLY FAULT ON THE CAR IS THAT THE ELECTRIC SEATS DO NOT MOVE PROPERLY. THERE IS SOME MOVEMENT AND YOU CAN HERE THE MOTORS WORKING BUT NO PROPER MOVEMENT. LUMBAR SUPPORT WORKS FINE.

REAR CARPETS SLIGHTLY DAMP

GREAT SPEC CAR WITH PRO NAV ETC
STARTS AND DRIVES - DRIVE HOME
AIRBAGS ALL OK
V5 LOGBOOK PRESENT
SPARE KEY PRESENT
ONE OWNER FROM NEW